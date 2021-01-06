The No. 3-ranked University of Connecticut women’s basketball team has had another game postponed because of coronavirus-related issues.

The Huskies, which saw their planned Thursday showdown with No. 6 Baylor canceled after Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19, announced Wednesday they will not play their scheduled game at Xavier on Jan. 13 because the Musketeers have announced a pause to team activities due to contact tracing.

The schools say a makeup date will be announced at a later time.

UConn’s next game is scheduled at home on Saturday against Providence. Coach Geno Auriemma is seeking his 1,098th win, which would tie him with the late Pat Summitt for second all-time, behind Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer’s 1,103.

ARIZONA: The seventh-ranked Arizona women’s basketball game at Washington scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies program.

The Huskies announced the postponement on Wednesday and said the programs are working with the Pac-12 to try and find a potential opportunity to reschedule the game.

Arizona (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) is next schedule to play at Washington State on Sunday.

(22) NORTHWESTERN 80, WISCONSIN 55: Courtney Shaw and Veronica Burton each had 15 points and nine rebounds as visiting Northwestern (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin (3-5, 0-5).

Northwestern took its first double-digit lead during a 10-0 run in the second quarter. Burton and Laya Hartman each made a 3-pointer during a closing 9-0 run for a 23-point halftime lead, and the Wildcats led by at least 20 points for the entire second half.

MEN

PATRIOT LEAGUE: The Patriot League men’s basketball games between American and Lehigh scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the American men’s basketball program’s Tier 1 personnel.

The Mountain Hawks will instead meet Navy on the weekend. Lehigh will host the Mids at Stabler Arena on Saturday and the Mids will return home to host the Mountain Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

The contests between the Eagles and Mountain Hawks will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the league office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.