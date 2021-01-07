IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:49 a.m., Judith A. Denger, 51, of Portland, arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and obstructing a public way.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:51 a.m., Christian A. Richards, 27, of Strong, arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 8:03 a.m., Patrick Heald, 26, of West Gardiner, arrested on charges of violation of a protection order and domestic violence terrorizing.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., Lawrence Richard Knowles, 55, of Norridgewock, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4:05 p.m., Brooke Anita Knight, 28, of St. Albans, arrested on a probation revocation.

2:03 p.m., Elwood Bion Gordon, 52, of Madison, arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release.

9:40 p.m., Timothy J. Paine, 33, of Anson, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

