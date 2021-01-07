UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham scored 27 points, Ali Patberg added 24 and Grace Berger recorded her second triple-double of the season to help No. 19 Indiana beat Penn State 85-64 on Thursday night.

Indiana had its lead trimmed to 64-58 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 11-0 run – with seven points by Berger – to go ahead by double figures for good. Penn State went scoreless for four-plus minutes during the run, and made only five field goals in the fourth quarter.

Berger had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first Division I player with multiple triple-doubles this season – moving ahead of five others. She had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Holmes also had six rebounds and five blocks, Patberg dished out six assists and the duo combined to make 20 of 25 shots.

Indiana (6-3, 4-1 Big Ten) has won seven of the last eight meetings in the series dating to the 2014-15 season.

Johnasia Cash had season highs with 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead Penn State (3-5, 0-4).

(2) LOUISVILLE 71, VIRGINIA TECH 67: Dana Evans scored 22 points, including four in the final 1:07, and visiting Louisville (9-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) slipped past Virginia Tech (6-3, 1-3).

Evans hit 11 of 22 shots from the floor and made a critical steal in the waning moments for the Cardinals, who survived their toughest test of the season. Hailey Van Lith added 15 points, including two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win.

Aisha Sheppard paced Virginia Tech with 20 points.

(8) TEXAS A&M 77, (10) KENTUCKY 60: Jordan Nixon scored a career-high 19 points to lead host Texas A&M (11-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) over Kentucky (9-2, 2-1).

Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points and Ciera Johnson had 14, and N’dea Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Aggies match their best start since the 2014-15 season.

(12) MARYLAND 93, (23) MICHIGAN STATE 87: Ashley Owusu and Chloe Bibby each scored 20 points, Katie Benzan added 19 points and Maryland (8-1, 4-0 Big Ten) beat host Michigan State (8-1, 3-1).

Maryland led by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before Michigan State cut it to 83-81 with 1:46 left after a 9-0 run. Bibby answered with a three-point play, and Owusu, Benzan and Bibby combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final 48 seconds to seal it.

TENNESSEE 88, (13) ARKANSAS 73: Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 26 points apiece and host Tennessee (7-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) upset Arkansas (10-3, 1-2).

(14) MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, FLORIDA 54: Jessika Carter scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for her 16th career double-double and visiting Mississippi State (7-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) beat Florida (7-4, 0-3).

The Bulldogs took the lead for good when six players scored, three of them hitting 3-pointers, in a 15-2 run in the first quarter. But the Gators hung around by getting to the foul line and the Bulldogs only shot 44% (23 of 63) from the field, hitting 5 of 18 behind the arc.

Lavender Briggs scored 23 points for the Gators.

(15) MICHIGAN 64, NEBRASKA 62: Naz Hillmon matched her career best with 35 points, Akienreh Johnson added two clutch free throws and host Michigan (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten) held off upset-minded Nebraska (5-4, 3-3).

(16) OHIO STATE 78, ILLINOIS 55: Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Aaliyah Patty added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Ohio State (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won its first road game of the season by beating Illinois (2-5, 0-4).

GEORGIA STATE: Georgia State has postposed two more Sun Belt Conference games after additional positive tests for COVID-19.

The Panthers (4-3) had paused all athletic activities last week following a pair of positive tests, leading to the postponement of home games against Coastal Carolina on Jan. 1 and 2.

The school announced Thursday the shutdown will continue for another seven days. Georgia State had been scheduled to host Troy State on Friday and Saturday.

No decision has been made on rescheduling the postponed games.

SOUTH CAROLINA: No. 5 South Carolina has paused team activities and postponed its game with Georgia on Thursday night.

The team said a combination of a positive coronavirus test, contact tracing and quarantine led them to halt things until further testing is done. The Gamecocks are scheduled to play at No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) GONZAGA 86, BYU 69: Corey Kispert scored 23 points as host Gonzaga (11-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) beat rival BYU (9-3, 0-1) in a hastily scheduled game after both teams lost their original opponents to COVID-19 issues.

Jalen Suggs added 16 points for Gonzaga, and Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard scored 12 each. Gonzaga won its 45th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.

Matt Haarms and Caleb Lohner each scored 13 points for BYU, which had not played since Dec. 23 after a pair of WCC games were postponed because of COVID-19.

(5) IOWA 89, MARYLAND 67: Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and visiting Iowa (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) roared back from an early deficit by keeping Maryland (6-6, 1-5) scoreless for nearly eight minutes.

The Hawkeyes trailed 19-9 before rattling off 20 straight points to take control. Maryland went 0 for 11 with five turnovers in a span of 8:47 until Donta Scott hit a 3-pointer to end the dry spell.

(8) WISCONSIN 80, INDIANA 73: D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to spark Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) to a win over visiting Indiana (7-5, 2-3).

Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin won for the seventh time in its last eight games. Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10.

The Badgers have won 18 consecutive games at the Kohl Center against the Hoosiers.

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

COLORADO 79, (10) OREGON 72: McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12) held off visiting Oregon (8-2, 3-1) .

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes, who improved to 10-0 against the Ducks all time in Boulder.

UCF: The Tulsa-Central Florida men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Tulsa has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing among UCF athletes.

The American Athletic Conference made the announcement on Thursday. The game has not yet been rescheduled. It’s the second straight postponement for UCF for the same reasons.

Tulsa’s next game now is scheduled for Jan. 13 at Wichita State. The Golden Hurricane are on a six-game win streak.

