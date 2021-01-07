Four players were added to the Boston Celtics injury list as questionable Thursday for “health and safety protocols” ahead of Friday’s game at home against the Washington Wizards.

Carsen Edwards, Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams were all added to the injury report, potentially leaving Boston considerably short-handed, especially in the frontcourt.

The NBA uses “health and safety protocols” as a designation for issues related to COVID-19. The NBA and the Celtics can’t be more specific for privacy reasons.

Javonte Green is no longer listed on the injury report. He missed Boston’s road trip that ended Wednesday and had also been listed on the report for “health and safety protocols.”

Jeff Teague, who has missed each of the last two games with a sprained ankle, is also questionable, while Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) and Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) remain out.

If Thompson and both Grant and Robert Williams are out that will likely mean ample minutes for Daniel Theis, extra time for Semi Ojeleye and possible playing time for Tacko Fall as well as considerable usage of smaller lineups.

The NBA won’t cancel a game unless a team has fewer than eight available players. Unless the Celtics have more players land on the list, they’ll still have enough players to field an acceptable roster for the game. The NBA canceled the Houston Rockets opener last month when the Rockets didn’t have eight healthy players.

KINGS: The Kings are hoping for good news regarding De’Aaron Fox after the 23-year-old point guard sustained a hamstring injury in a 128-124 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Fox left the game in the first quarter and did not return due to right hamstring tightness. Coach Luke Walton didn’t have any additional information immediately after the game.

“I don’t have an update yet,” Walton said. “We’ll probably know much more later tonight and tomorrow. … Hopefully it’s not too bad and we can get him back on the court soon.”

KNICKS: The New York Knicks re-signed Taj Gibson on Thursday, reuniting the veteran forward with Coach Tom Thibodeau.

Gibson played for the Knicks last season, averaging 6.1 points in 62 games. He was waived in November.

Gibson had his best success playing for Thibodeau in Chicago, then rejoined him in Minnesota and played two seasons for the Timberwolves.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

NETS 122, 76ERS 109: Joe Harris scored a season-high 28 points and Brooklyn Nets, playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, beat NBA-leading Philadelphia in New York.

Without their two superstars in uniform – blue uniforms, a throwback to 30 years ago in New Jersey – the Nets jumped out quickly and had a double-digit lead for much of the second half while winning their second straight, both without Durant.

Caris LeVert had 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Jarrett Allen added 15 points and 11 boards for the Nets.

Irving was ruled out Thursday afternoon for personal reasons, though Coach Steve Nash said before the game he hadn’t spoken to his point guard and didn’t know the reason for his absence, calling it a personal matter.

The 76ers came in at 7-1 and off their best performance of the season, when they shot an NBA season-high 61.7% in a 141-136 victory over Washington on Wednesday.

CAVALIERS 94, GRIZZLIES 90: Andre Drummond had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and visiting Cleveland topped Memphis.

Cedi Osman scored 16 points as Cleveland snapped a two-game skid. JaVale McGee added 13 points.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

