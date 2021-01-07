Another 13 people have died of COVID-19 in Maine, and the state logged an additional 535 cases Thursday.

Overall, 27,625 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 385 deaths.

The rollout of the state’s immunization program continues, but not at a pace that will allow for significant expansion, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday.

Shah said in a media briefing that the state is expecting another shipment of about 17,000 vaccine doses next week, roughly the same weekly supply the state has been receiving since the vaccines started being shipped to states in late December. But Shah said without those shipments growing, the pace of the immunization program will be constrained.

“Right now we are receiving nowhere near the vaccine we need,” Shah said.

Maine is currently in the middle of vaccinating for Phase 1A, which includes health care workers, staff and residents of nursing homes and paramedics, a total of about 130,000 people. The next phase, 200,000 in Phase 1B, would include seniors 75 and older and frontline essential workers, which will likely consist of teachers, police officers, grocery store clerks and postal workers, among others.

But exactly who will be first in line when Maine starts immunizing in Phase 1B – expected to begin in February – is under discussion. Groups are jockeying to be as high on the list as possible. Shah said no decisions have been made, but the state is looking to prioritize among Phase 1B to vaccinate those who are most vulnerable and at risk of transmitting the disease.

So far, 38,065 vaccine doses have been given in Maine.

Also on Wednesday, the Central Maine Healthcare and Northern Light Health systems began administering second doses of vaccine to front-line medical workers who received first doses three weeks ago. MaineHealth started giving booster shots on Monday.

About 50 percent of Northern Light staff members – 6,500 nurses, doctors and others – had received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, said Dr. James Jarvis, Northern Light’s senior physician executive.

