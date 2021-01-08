IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:22 p.m., Monica Upson, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.

Joseph Everett Jenness, 69, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at noon, Christopher Michael Miquelon, 32, of New Vineyard, was arrested on charges of violation of probation.

At 6:42 p.m., Andrew Clayton Ryder, 35, of Livermore, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing.

At 9:53 p.m., Lucas Bradley Dickerson, 41, of Brookeland, Texas, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:50 p.m., Bryan Henry Dodge, 30, of Ripley, was arrested for unspecified charges.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 10:36 p.m., Ross R. Hopkins, 33, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

Thursday at 8:06 a.m., Francis T. Desmond, 53, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant and issued summonses on two counts of indecent conduct for, police said, allegedly exposing himself at a local store Dec. 26, 2020.

