IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:22 p.m., Monica Upson, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.
Joseph Everett Jenness, 69, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at noon, Christopher Michael Miquelon, 32, of New Vineyard, was arrested on charges of violation of probation.
At 6:42 p.m., Andrew Clayton Ryder, 35, of Livermore, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing.
At 9:53 p.m., Lucas Bradley Dickerson, 41, of Brookeland, Texas, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:50 p.m., Bryan Henry Dodge, 30, of Ripley, was arrested for unspecified charges.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 10:36 p.m., Ross R. Hopkins, 33, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.
Thursday at 8:06 a.m., Francis T. Desmond, 53, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant and issued summonses on two counts of indecent conduct for, police said, allegedly exposing himself at a local store Dec. 26, 2020.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Thomas College 2020 fall dean’s lists
-
Community
Parishioners in Whitefield, Winthrop shatter American Red Cross records despite pandemic
-
Community
University of New England dean’s list
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Bruce Byron Ballard
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lionette "Lee" Morin