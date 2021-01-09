IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:44 a.m. Valerie M. Lowe, 55, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a 911 hang up or misdial on Mill Street.
1:25 p.m., Steven M. Petersen, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Winthrop Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:50 p.m., Bryan Henry Dodge, 30, of Ripley, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and violating conditions of release.
3:41 p.m., Ronald J. Grover, 36, of Embden, arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
6:44 p.m., Zachary Ryan Eaton, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of theft.
10:37 p.m., Matthew R. Slavin, 40, of Norridgewock, arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 8 p.m., Letitia A. Hall, 31, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violation of a condition of release following a motor vehicle crash on Summer Street.
