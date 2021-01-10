WATERVILLE — The staff at HealthReach Community Health Centers will welcome Susan Chase, PMHNP, to its three health centers in Albion, Coopers Mills and Richmond this year. Chase is a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who obtained both a Master of Science in psychiatric nursing and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science at the at the University of Southern Maine. Additionally, she obtained post master certificates in adult psychiatric nurse practitioner studies and child/adolescent psychiatric nursing at Husson College. She brings 14 years of local experience in psychiatric nursing settings, according to a news release from HealthReach.

Chase recently shared, “I have always believed that in order to achieve true health and wellness, a person’s mind and body must work in harmony and cannot be healed one without the other. I look forward to joining the staff at HealthReach and practicing with like-minded professionals in an integrated model of care that values mental wellness and understands the importance of treating individuals as a whole.”

Chase will be working at three HealthReach practices together with primary care and behavioral health clinicians to provide face-to-face and tele-video medication management visits to patients. Responsibilities include psychiatric evaluation and treatment, as well as consultations and collaboration with health center staff and patients to develop treatment plans.

OTIS Federal Credit Union returns nearly $350,000 to members

JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union posted a 6% bonus dividend and interest refund on Jan. 1, 2021, resulting in a total of $347,795.58 paid out to members for the year 2020. Over the past 16 years, OTIS FCU has returned over $5,491,449 to both its savers and borrowers via this annual practice.

“We are proud to be able to post a 6% dividend bonus and interest refund,” said Kim Turner, president and chief executive officer of OTIS FCU, according to a news release from the credit union. “The year 2020 held many unknowns as the pandemic swept through the country, impacting so many households and businesses, and to be able to give back a portion of our profits for the 16th consecutive year is profound. We thank our loyal members for their commitment to us, especially during these unprecedented times, and hope that this bonus dividend and interest refund reflects our continued commitment to our members’ financial success.”

OTIS FCU’s Bonus Dividend and Interest Refund program is the only one of its kind statewide, and rewards members in proportion to their economic participation in the Credit Union.

Kennebec Behavioral Health outpatient director retires after 35 years

WATERVILLE — Barbara J. Piotti, LCSW and director of Outpatient and Substance Use Disorder Services at Kennebec Behavioral Health is retiring after 35 years of service. She oversees four different outpatient therapy locations in Augusta, Waterville, Skowhegan and Farmington.

Piotti trained as a clinical social worker graduating with honors from Washington State University in 1973 and has more than 47 years of dedicated social work service to children, adults and families. She came to what was Kennebec Valley Mental Health Center in 1986 as a staff social worker moving from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to settle in central Maine. In 1995, she was promoted to director of Outpatient Services and has maintained the daily care and support of that program up through to her decision to retire.

So many across KBH and throughout central Maine have benefitted from her keen clinical skills, wisdom and compassion. She has been a steady colleague, role model, mentor and clinical leader for so many KBH staff over her tenure. Her commitment to clients and the possibility of treatment has been inspiring. She was a steady partner for many community stakeholders especially in her advocacy for the staff and clients of the child welfare system. She will be sorely missed, but her legacy of compassionate practice and commitment to the mission of KBH will remain.

Her last day at KBH was Jan. 5. She is looking forward to having more time with family and friends. Jacqueline Charity, LCSW will take over as director of the Outpatient and Substance Use Disorder and will continue the building the legacy of excellent outpatient service at KBH.

Darling’s Auto Group to purchase Yankee Ford of Brunswick

BREWER — Jay Darling, president of Darling’s Auto Group, has announced that Darling’s has closed a purchase and sales agreement with Yankee Ford of Brunswick. The agreement would expand the Darling’s Auto Group family of businesses to the southern Maine region. Currently Darling’s has locations in Bangor, Ellsworth and Augusta. Darling’s represents Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, GMC, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chevrolet, Honda, Nissan, Volvo and Hyundai brands across these locations. The Yankee Ford Brunswick acquisition will add a second Ford dealership to their roster.

“As the current Yankee Brunswick Ford staff joins the Darling’s family — customers can expect we’ll all be going above and beyond in their community,” said Darling, according to a news release from the auto group. “I’m excited to see how the staff at Yankee Ford has been operating and to learn from their experiences in this region. We’ve been doing this a long time in Bangor, Ellsworth and Augusta, but southern Maine offers us an opportunity to serve a new demographic which can help us grow our business in both locations as we learn from each other.”

The acquisition represents a continued investment in profitable growth and community development, two pillars in the vision goals of Darling’s Auto Group.

“We think this is a great area and a wonderful market to expand our operations,” said Darling. “The Brunswick and Bath area is incredibly vibrant and we are very excited to become a part of this region. With its close proximity to Bath Iron Works, Bowdoin College and the many other existing businesses in the area, we see a huge potential for growth in this market. We will be sure to do everything we can to make this transition smooth and efficient both for the current employees there as well as their customers.”

