IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:44 p.m., Emily Bilodeau, 37, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Northern Avenue.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 11:33 a.m., Kevin C. Clark, 54, of Farmington, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:48 p.m., Shelby T. Skidgell, 34, of Bingham, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.
5:07 p.m., Michael James Porter, 24, of Madison, arrested on a probation hold and a charge of violating conditions of release.
7:54 p.m., Jonathan Robert Aiken, 25, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
10:48 p.m., Shelly Libby, 47, of Norridgewock, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
