NORDIC SKIING

Jessie Diggins won a first title for the United States in cross-country skiing’s Tour de Ski on Sunday in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

Diggins placed second in the 10-kilometer final stage of the 10-day competition in Italy and Switzerland. Her final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds faster than Yulia Stupak of Russia.

Norwegians have historically dominated the event, but the country did not send a team this year because of safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

ALPINE SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland finished 0.16 ahead of Marta Bassino of Italy to win a super-G race in St. Anton, Austria.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Marco Schwarz salvaged Austria’s tough weekend in Abelboden, Switzerland, by winning a slalom, rising from fourth place after the first run to finish 0.14 seconds ahead of Linus Strasser of Germany.

SOCCER

FA CUP: The biggest mismatch in the FA Cup’s 150-year history delivered a predictably one-sided result as Tottenham showed no mercy to an eighth-tier opponent whose lineup featured a garbage collector and a factory worker.

Carlos Vinicius, filling in for Harry Kane at striker, scored a first-half half trick to lead Tottenham into the fourth round with a 5-0 victory over Marine, a semipro team.

• Fourth-tier Crawley provided the so-called “giant killing” long associated with the storied competition, stunning Leeds, 3-0.

TENNIS

ABU DHABI OPEN: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the United States came back from match point down to beat Yulia Putintseva and reach the quarterfinals in the United Arab Emirates.

Kenin, the No. 1 seed, made 57 unforced errors but still prevailed, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 over the 13th-seeded Putintseva.

Next up is a quarterfinal against ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari, who beat former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, 7-5, 6-4.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Vancouver Canucks canceled their training camp practices and workouts Sunday because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The Canucks said in a release that the cancellation was made “out of abundance of caution” and provided no further details.

