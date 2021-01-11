IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:12 a.m., Joseph Alvarado Jr., 27, of Augusta, was arrested at Kennebec County Correctional Facility and charged with violating a condition of release.
IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 10:41 p.m., Melinda Harper, 46, of Bath, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop at Main Street and Interstate 295.
Sunday at 8:52 p.m., Philip Postiglione, 27, of Winterport, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs) at Front and Kimball streets.
Central Maine Jan. 11 police log