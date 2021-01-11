MEDIA

Mike Lowe of the Portland Press Herald has been honored as the 2020 Maine Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

It’s the fourth time Lowe has won the award, voted on by Maine members of the association. He also won in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Travis Lee of WMTW was voted 2020 Maine Sportscaster of the Year, the first time he has won the honor.

Award winners from across the country will be honored in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on June 26-28.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Switzerland’s signature ski race was canceled Monday after a rise in COVID-19 infections was blamed partly on tourists from Britain.

Wengen was to host three races on the iconic Lauberhorn mountain from Friday to Sunday.

The classic men’s downhill scheduled for Saturday — on a scenic course that is the longest on the World Cup circuit — typically draws 30,000 spectators and one of the biggest audiences each year on Swiss television.

SOCCER

SCOTISH PREMIERSHIP: Celtic was without 14 players for its Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian after defender Christopher Jullien tested positive for the coronavirus upon the squad’s return from a training camp in Dubai.

Thirteen of Jullien’s teammates were deemed as close contacts and were also forced to isolate along with Celtic Manager Neil Lennon and his assistant, John Kennedy, who came into contact with Jullien, too.

Second-placed Celtic pledged to fulfill its game against Hibs despite the spate of absentees and was held to 1-1 after conceding an equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time.

FA CUP: Manchester United was drawn to host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup, pitting English soccer’s two biggest teams against each other.

It means the fierce rivals will meet on successive weekends, with Liverpool hosting United in the Premier League on Jan. 17, followed by their FA Cup match at Old Trafford on Jan. 23 or 24.

They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.

Another highlight of Monday’s FA Cup draw was sixth-tier Chorley, which stunned second-tier Derby in the third round on Saturday, getting a home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League.

Manchester City and Tottenham were also given away matches against lower-division sides. City will take on fourth-tier Cheltenham and Tottenham plays Wycombe, which is in last place in the second-tier Championship.

Defending champion Arsenal must travel to the winner of the third-round match between Southampton and Shrewsbury, a date for which has yet to be decided.

MLS: Los Angeles FC acquired forward Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake.

LAFC announced the deal Monday, sending $500,000 in general allocation money, a 2021 international roster spot and future considerations to Salt Lake.

Baird won the 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year award with eight goals for Salt Lake in his first MLS season. He had two goals and four assists in 21 appearances last season.

Baird, who turns 25 this month, also made his debut with the U.S. national team in January 2019.

LIGUE 1: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar returned to training following a one-month absence because of an ankle injury.

Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.

PSG posted a picture of Neymar on Twitter on Monday with the caption: “Look who’s back.”

