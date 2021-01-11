ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two online updates with information specific to the agricultural industry from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
“Recognizing Herbicide Injury in Potatoes” will be presented by North Dakota State University Extension potato agronomist Andy Robinson, followed by “The Steps Used in ELISA Tests” with University of Maine School of Biology and Ecology assistant scientist Aaron Buzza, according to a news release from the extension office.
Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit.
The cost is $5; registration is required to receive the link.
To register, visit extension.umaine.edu. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-554-4374 or email [email protected].
