TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Thousands of excited football fans partied in streets around the University of Alabama after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 for the national championship, ignoring pleas for common sense and safety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students and others poured out of jam-packed bars near campus as time expired in Miami late Monday, traffic cameras and images posted on social media show, gathering on University Boulevard in an area called “The Strip.”

Many of the fans screaming and cheering as they pressed against each other in the street didn’t wear face masks. The scene was exactly what officials feared before the game as they urged people to watch at home and celebrate privately.

More than 5,300 people have died in Alabama from the illness caused by the coronavirus, and about 404,000 have tested positive. About 14,200 people have tested positive in Tuscaloosa County, making it one of the worst in the state for the virus in overall numbers, and about 175 COVID-19 patients are being treated by DCH Regional Medical Center, located in the city.

“Cheer, celebrate, and enjoy the success of our team, but please do so responsibly and safely. Roll Tide!,” Police Chief Brent Blankley said in a statement beforehand. Police cars and officers are visible at the fringes of the throng in some images.

People lined up to get into the bars an hour before kickoff despite the warnings, The Tuscaloosa News reported. “All bars are open and we’re ready to roll over Ohio State,” said a tweet by Gallettes, a popular student bar, long before the game began.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL



UCONN: The game between No. 4 UConn and Villanova, which had been scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

Villanova women’s basketball is on pause due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Wildcats (8-2, 3-2 Big East) also have postponed home games scheduled for Wednesday against Providence and on Jan. 20 against DePaul. No makeup dates have been announced.

UConn (7-0, 6-0) is scheduled to host Seton Hall on Wednesday, a game that was moved after the Huskies had to cancel a trip to Xavier because of coronavirus issues in the Musketeers program.

MEN’S HOCKEY

AIR FORCE: Air Force has paused all activities for the next 14 days due to COVID-19 cases within the hockey program. The team’s next two series, Friday and Saturday against Army and the following weekend against Long Island University, have been postponed.

No make-up dates have been announced. Air Force is working with Atlantic Hockey on rescheduling possibilities.

MEN’S BASKETBALL



TENNESSEE: The Southeastern Conference has postponed Tuesday night’s basketball game between in-state rivals No. 10 Tennessee and Vanderbilt because of a combination of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Commodores’ program.

The game was a late addition to the schedule because of COVID-19 issues at Missouri, where Vanderbilt had been scheduled to play, and at South Carolina, Tennessee’s originally scheduled opponent. The SEC moved up Tennessee’s previously scheduled trip to Vanderbilt from Feb. 24 to Tuesday night for a rare home-and-home between the rivals in back-to-back games.

Vanderbilt is still set to visit Tennessee on Saturday night as originally scheduled.

