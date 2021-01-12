CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been accused of leaving phone messages in December threatening to hang six members of Congress if they didn’t support President Donald Trump.

Ryder Winegar, 33, of Amherst, was arrested in Boston on Monday and faced a federal magistrate on Tuesday. He was temporarily detained pending preliminary and detention hearings. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Prosecutors allege that Winegar identified himself or his number on some of the calls. They said the voicemail messages were left Dec. 16, 2020. The messages threatened to hang the members of Congress if they did not “get behind Donald Trump” as president following the election.

The names of the members of Congress were not identified in the complaint, which was filed several days later.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in New Hampshire said the case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Amherst Police Department.

