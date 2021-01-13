IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:12 p.m., James C. Smith, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

9:18 p.m., Amiah Marie Letendre, 18, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of two counts of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:48 p.m., Michael Edward Wallace, 18, of Kingfield, was arrested on three warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:20 p.m., Mark Jonathan Walston, 50, of Newport, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property, criminal trespassing, theft of services, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, arson, and burglary.

10:03 p.m., Sean Gregory Albert, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and refusing to sign criminal summons.

