ArtsFarmington’s online series called 3 Gems from the Silent Movie Era, accompanied by Doug Protsik on old-time piano, is scheduled to begin Jan. 22. The first one will be Charlie Chaplin’s “The Kid.” available for viewing for one week.

According to a news release from ArtsFarmington, the other films featured are Buster Keaton’s “The Cameraman” available on Feb. 12 and Harold Lloyd’s “Safety Last” on March 19. After purchasing access to a film, a link for viewing will be received.

Protsik is a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and has composed and recorded 12 original silent movie scores for Turner Classic Movie silent film restorations. He has been performing old-time piano for more than 40 years and has presented and accompanied silent movies previously in Farmington. He most recently played in Farmington with the State Street Traditional Jazz Band, sponsored by ArtsFarmington. He is the director of the Maine Fiddle Camp.

A link to a film can be purchased through the website for $10 a film or $25 for the entire series.

To purchase a link, or for more information, visit artsfarmington.org.

ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of UMF. For questions, consult the ArtsFarmington website or call 207-778-9437.

