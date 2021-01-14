IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 10 a.m., Sherice Lynn Pillsbury, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., Dustin N. Francis, 34, of Indian Township, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a firearm.
