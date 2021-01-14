Maine reported 808 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Thursday, a day after the state announced new vaccine guidelines aimed at protecting older Mainers, first responders and others vulnerable to the disease.

It was the second day in a row that new cases topped 800. On Wednesday, Maine recorded 824 new cases, a new record high. Overall, Maine has reported 31,958 cases of COVID-19 and 461 deaths.

The 808 cases also come a day after Gov. Janet Mills announced alterations to the COVID-19 vaccination plan, to prioritize those 70 and older – about 193,000 of Maine’s 1.3 million population – plus those with high-risk health conditions, and move up public safety workers into the current phase of immunizations.

More details about the plan are expected to be released next week. Mills said the idea is to protect Maine’s most vulnerable residents first. About 85 percent of all deaths in Maine from COVID-19 have occurred in those 70 and older.

The current vaccination program is in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers, paramedics and staff and residents of nursing homes, but it will soon add public safety workers like police officers.

Phase 1B, which includes those 70 and older, is expected to begin in February, and Mills said on Wednesday that mass vaccination clinics will be part of the strategy. Also moved into Phase 1B, which includes frontline essential workers like teachers and postal workers, are those who manufacture, distribute or process COVID-19 tests.

Mills noted that vaccine shipments to Maine and other states from the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed have been “limited, unpredictable and insufficient.”

More details of the vaccine programs continued rollout are expected to be released next week.

