TOPSFIELD — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two trucks Down East.
The crash killed Tyler Dwyer, 30, of Houlton, on Thursday in Topsfield, police said.
Dwyer was driving a pickup truck that collided with a tractor-trailer that was hauling logs, police said.
Police said a passenger of Dwyer’s truck was also injured in the crash. They were still working to reconstruct the crash site.
Dwyer was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Route 1.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
New turf field project at Gardiner Area High School takes another step forward with groundbreaking ceremony
-
Schools and Education
Augusta school board discusses safety under shadow of potential capital unrest
-
Nation & World
Here are 6 lingering questions about how Trump will finish out his term
-
Politics
Former Waterville mayor Isgro reports ‘full retirement from politics’ after tenure marked by progress, controversy
-
Politics
Former Waterville mayor Isgro reports ‘full retirement from politics’ after tenure marked by progress, controversy