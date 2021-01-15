AUGUSTA — The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s 80th annual Maine Agricultural Trades Show is scheduled for Tuesday to Saturday, Jan. 19-23. The five-day all-online show features a mixture of agricultural and forestry presentations, discussion, and networking opportunities. Registration is encouraged but not required. All events are free and open to the public.

All programming will be livestreamed on the Whova Event App and the department’s YouTube channel and Facebook Page. Those who register can easily view the full program and the exhibitions, plus gain exclusive access to offers from trade show exhibitors, including producer associations, membership groups, boards, and commissions. After the event, all programming will be viewable on the Whova App, and the department’s YouTube channel and Facebook Page.

Maine ATS 2021 AGENDA

Tuesday, Jan. 19

• 8:30 a.m.: Hemp Program Update with Mary Yurlina

• 10:45 a.m.-noon: Innovation in the Face of Crisis — Harnessing Local Demand Due to COVID-19 with Nancy McBrady, Amber Lambke, Hannah Semler, Scott Longfellow and Kelby Young

• 12:15 p.m.: Commissioner’s Brown Bag Luncheon with Amanda Beal, DACF Commissioner

• 2 p.m.: Remote Learning about Agriculture — Resources for students in grades PK-12 with Willie Grenier and Kelsey Fortin

• 3:15 p.m.: Selling More Maine Foods with Tanya Swain and Christine Cummings

• 4-5:30 p.m.: Make a Maine Cheese Board with Annie Lampe

Wednesday, Jan. 20

• 8:30 a.m.: Funding Agriculture Projects — Making Sense of the Funding Landscape with Leigh Hallett, Daniel Wallace, Ethan Robertson and Steve Veazey

• 11 a.m.: Balancing Risks and Benefits of Pest Management in Residential Landscapes with Gary Fish and Pam Bryer

• 12:15 p.m.: Insights, Infrastructure, & Strategic Investment: Bureau of Ag Priorities for 2021 with Nancy McBrady and Claire Eaton

• 1-5 p.m.: Maine Small Fruit and Vegetable Grower Winter Sessions (fee for materials) and access with David Handley, Lisa Turner, George Hamilton, Paul Peters, Brian McCleary, Randy Drown, Jen Bailey, Dr. Meg McGrath, Tomi Chipman Ricker, Tom Stevenson, Penelope Jordan and Christina Howard

Thursday, Jan. 21

• 8:30 a.m.: Harmonized GAP Audit Highlights and News with Leah Cook

• 9:45 a.m.: FSMA Produce Pathogens and Practical Controls with Leah Cook

• 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: 2020 Drought Review and Preparing for the Future with Tom Gordon, Jason Lilley, John Jemison, Sean Birkel and Rachel Schattman

• 1-3 p.m.: Pivoting During the Pandemic — How Food and Beverage Businesses Creatively Thrived in 2020 with Beth Calder, Jim McConnon, Louis V. Bassano, Ph.D., Jessie Dowling, Jon Stein, Lee Worcester and Olivia Barber

• 3:15 p.m.: Maine Center for Entrepreneurs — Creating Sell Sheets and Sales Presentations for Retail Buyers with Sue Hanson, Janine Cary, Ben Rhein, Kim Kuusela, Amber Lambke and Patrick Carroll

Friday, Jan. 22

• 8:30 a.m.: Beyond the Field Edge with Andy Shultz, Julie Davenport and Jim Ferrante

• 9:45 a.m.: A Walk in the Woods: Winter Tree Pest and Disease Scouting and Management Activities for Landowners with Mike Parisio

• 11 a.m.: Protecting Your Farmland Timber Assets with Robert Gross and Mark Rousseau

• 12:15 p.m.: Maine Solar Development and Agriculture — Opportunities and Impacts with Tom Gordon, Nancy McBrady, Ellen Stern Griswold, Holly Noyes and Dan Burgess

• 1 p.m.: Investigating Market Opportunities for Maine Dairy Operations with Sarah Littlefield, Raymond Bernier, Dylan Bouchard and Shae Horrigan

• 2:15 p.m.: Food Trends — National and Local impacts (post-COVID) with Christine Cummings, Kim Kuusela, Elise Kern and Richard Bilodeau

• 3:30 p.m.: COVID-19 and the Maine Food System with Jonathan Malacarne

Saturday, Jan. 23

• 9-10 a.m.: About Maine Cheese — Maine Cheese Guild with Holly Aker

• 10:15 a.m.: Findings About Forward Contracts and Maine Farms with Jedediah L Beach

• 11:30 a.m.: 4-H for Young Adults with Alisha Targonski

A tradition since 1941, DACF’s Maine Agricultural Trades Show is where the state’s agricultural community convenes to celebrate farming, network, and plan for the coming season. Organized and hosted by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, the show provides access to resources that empower farmers and rural communities. Dozens of exhibitors and conference sessions are part of this show, attracting agricultural producers, educators, exhibitors, businesses, and others to celebrate farming, exchange best practices, and explore farming products, equipment, and services.

The show is free and open to the public and is an opportunity for all ages to experience Maine’s dynamic agriculture industry. DACF anticipates returning to an in-person format in 2022.

