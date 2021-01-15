IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 10:30 p.m., Jesse L. Gray, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating without a license, operating under the influence and on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., Dustin N. Francis, 34, of Indian Township, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and illegal possession of a firearm.

At 4:02 p.m., Jason Troy McPhail, 47, of Topsham, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday at 2:55 a.m., Matthew Bryant LaPlante, 38, of Windham, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and violating a condition of release.

