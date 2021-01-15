A leaked internal FBI memo first reported by ABC News warns: “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January.”

Knowing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, there have been calls to put state National Guard units on alert for possible support of law enforcement in responding to any such protests. This is a wise idea, but there are serious issues involving safety – including for the men and women of the Guard themselves.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Daniel Possumato is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College and a resident of Brunswick. Prior to his retirement he was deputy garrison commander for the Army in Alaska.

Many of us watched on television when the D.C. National Guard was finally deployed to assist in securing the U.S. Capitol grounds. The Guard members I saw initially carried no weapons and wore soft caps. They were spread out behind a hastily erected chainlink fence, to serve as nothing more than a visual deterrent. The fence could have been easily scaled or knocked over, and the Guard personnel assaulted and bypassed. It may surprise people to know that the military is extremely reluctant to arm soldiers, other than specialized units, for protective domestic security missions and many overseas locations as well.

Visual deterrents work when people acknowledge the authority of the symbols and those who are empowered to use them. We know, for example, that we must stop when we see a school crossing guard or a school bus driver displaying their stop signs. Most of us do.

Unfortunately, use of unarmed National Guard members as visual deterrents may not work this time around, which brings into play the rules for use of force. National Guard units, since they belong to the states, are not given rules of engagement directives. Rules of engagement apply to active federal troops, usually in a combat zone. The two have much in common, but rules for use of force generally deal with domestic support to civil authority missions. Not enough police to deal with an armed mob of extremists? Call out the Guard.