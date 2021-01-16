IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:33 p.m., Lee Warren Brown, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants on Bangor Street following a pedestrian check.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:34 a.m., Ryan Curtis, 25, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.
