IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:57 p.m., Lyle Edward Burnham, 41, of Belgrade, was arrested on a parole and probation violation.
9:13 p.m., Matthew Flood, 25, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release and a warrant.
