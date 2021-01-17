IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:57 p.m., Lyle Edward Burnham, 41, of Belgrade, was arrested on a parole and probation violation.

9:13 p.m., Matthew Flood, 25, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release and a warrant.

