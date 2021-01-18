IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:54 p.m., Adam S. Bajpai, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:42 p.m., Michael Wayne Chapman, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

