IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:54 p.m., Adam S. Bajpai, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:42 p.m., Michael Wayne Chapman, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, maine crime, police log, somerset county maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles