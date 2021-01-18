GARDINER — Ahead of returning to school after a month of remote classes, Maine Administrative School District 11 has reported that two teachers within the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the teachers that tested positive works at Laura E. Richards School and the other works at Gardiner Regional Middle School, according to a letter written Saturday by Superintendent Pat Hopkins.

The schools will still operate as planned with in-person learning on a hybrid schedule Tuesday, Hopkins said. Schools across the state have Monday off to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Close contacts have been identified and contacted, Hopkins said, adding that the Gardiner Area High School’s boy basketball team has been impacted by the COVID-19 cases. It was not specified how the high school team was impacted.

“There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with these individuals and therefore maybe exposed to the virus,” Hopkins said in the letter.

The MSAD 11 middle and high school has been operating in a remote learning model since the end of winter break. Tuesday will be the first day since break that middle and high school students return to in-person. The elementary schools had maintained a hybrid schedule since the winter break.

This story will be updated.

