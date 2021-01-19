IN GARDINER, Sunday at 1:04 a.m., Clyde Randall Tripp III, 44, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 6:17 a.m., David J. Hreben, 20, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10 a.m., Patrick John Barr, 49, of Franklin County, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and three counts of violating conditions of release.

10 a.m., Arthur Matthew Cohen, 46, of Franklin County, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

10 a.m., Andrew C. Ryder, 36, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, criminal mischief and domestic violence assault.

10 a.m., Christopher M. Miquelon, 32, of Warren, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence terrorizing and violating conditions of release.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 3:47 p.m., Robert N. Benner, 37, of Pemaquid, was arrested on two warrants.

