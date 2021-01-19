HALLOWELL — Quincy Tobias scored a goal and an assist to lead the Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence on Monday night at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault.

Jacob Godbout also scored for Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale.

Wyatt Lyons scored for the Hawks. Hawks goalie Thomas Thornton stopped 24 shots while Rams netminder Matty Shea had 30 saves.

