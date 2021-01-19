JACKMAN — Molly Hay scored 17 points to lead the Valley girls basketball team to a 62-25 win over Forest Hills on Tuesday night.

Logan MacDonald scored 12 points, while Madeline Hill added nine points for the Cavaliers.

Hailey Welch led the Tigers with seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MCI 73, WATERVILLE 45: Timur Sabic scored 35 points to lead the Huskies to a win over the Purple Panthers in Waterville.

Max Bottenfield scored 11 points, while Gavin MacArthur added eight points for MCI.

Spencer Minihan led Waterville with 14 points, while Logan Tardif added 12 points.

CONY 57, WINTRHOP 46: Luke Briggs scored 10 points for the Rams in a victory over the Ramblers in Winthrop.

Logan Baird and Noah Grube each scored 10 points for Winthrop, while Noah Dunn added eight points.

