IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:54 p.m., Michael S. Clough, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.

3:53 p.m., Michael Gerald Mason, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants.

4:17 p.m., Steven D. Bussa, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior and operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:40 a.m., Steven James Layden, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

