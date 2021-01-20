D. Gross Photo by Lenka Flaherty

Out of the Blue Live Stream Series with D.Gross will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, on Port City Blue’s Facebook.

Gross has been performing around the East coast for over a decade. Part of the ‘cosmic Americana’ outfit ‘Los Federales’ for many years, he began a solo career in 2007.

Having been nominated for numerous ‘Best Of’ awards in a city well known for great music, D.Gross has been an integral part of the Portland music scene. Drawing on the wealth of music stored in the hills of Appalachia and the Mississippi Delta. Gross creates lyrical songs rich in earth imagery, heart and struggle.

For more information, visit portcityblue.com.

