Out of the Blue Live Stream Series with D.Gross will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, on Port City Blue’s Facebook.
Gross has been performing around the East coast for over a decade. Part of the ‘cosmic Americana’ outfit ‘Los Federales’ for many years, he began a solo career in 2007.
Having been nominated for numerous ‘Best Of’ awards in a city well known for great music, D.Gross has been an integral part of the Portland music scene. Drawing on the wealth of music stored in the hills of Appalachia and the Mississippi Delta. Gross creates lyrical songs rich in earth imagery, heart and struggle.
For more information, visit portcityblue.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
2021 Common Ground Country Fair poster released
-
Things to Do
Mallett Brothers Band Trio | Out of the Blue Livestream Series
-
Community
Alexis Bourne named to Gettysburg College dean’s honor list
-
Community
Tax filing talk set for Jan. 25 via Zoom
-
Things to Do
D. Gross to participate in Out of the Blue live Stream Series Jan. 22