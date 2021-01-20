WINSLOW — The Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday to sell a town-owned property on the Heywood Road for $2 million to Orion Ropeworks during a special council meeting held virtually.
The building houses Johnny’s Selected Seeds on one side and Orion Ropeworks on the other. Now both businesses will own their portions of the building.
Winslow Town Manager Erica LaCroix expressed her approval of the contract prior to the council passing both of the required votes.
“I believe it’s a fair offer considering the current state of the property being that we’d need to put money down, down the road, if we kept it,” LaCroix said. “It’s a fair offer from Orion, and it’s a business that we want to keep here and keep going.”
Coldwell Banker real estate agent Don Plourde, who worked with the town on the transaction, echoed that there are problems with the building, but said that Orion understands the issues. There is no contingency to fix any problem, but there is a due-diligence period. Nothing in the offer says the town has to correct and pay for any problems.
“I think they pretty much know what they’re doing,’ Plourde said. “It’s just a matter of getting the finances and process lined up. I’d love to get this nailed down as soon as we can.”
Town Attorney William A. Lee III also approved the contract’s contents.
Orion Ropeworks is looking to close on the property by March 20. Johnny’s Selected Seeds already has a plan in place to knock down the connecting area between the two parts of the building.
“I appreciate the council coming together for this, and I’m glad we could put this to rest,” LaCroix said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Schools in ‘yellow’ counties get go-ahead for practices and games
-
Nation & World
Trump’s many pardons a boon for well-connected fraudsters
-
Maine Crime
Fire Marshal’s spokesperson confirms fire that destroyed camp near Jackman was arson
-
Varsity Maine
High school indoor track and field overview: Teams facing likelihood that season will be for training only
-
Local & State
Few turn out to protest in Augusta, larger group gathers in Wayne to celebrate peaceful transition
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.