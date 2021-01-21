IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:53 p.m., Kyle Victor Crooker, 37, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:03 a.m., Michelle Marie Merry, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of assault, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, failing to make oral or written crash report, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and a probation hold.

6:55 p.m., Brian P. Gleason, 35, of Winslow, was arrested on one charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m., Justin Lader, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Saturday at, 5:25 p.m., Patrick Hamilton, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

7:17 p.m., Jose Mercedes, 20, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., Roger Googe, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

