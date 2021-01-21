For a moment, let’s dispense with the manufactured duel. While hype is sure to continue festering over Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the pair never will be on the field at the same time Sunday.

The more literal matchup in the NFC title game at Lambeau Field will involve Rodgers against Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Brady versus Packers coordinator Mike Pettine.

As far as the latter pairing goes, well, Bucs fans should be beaming.

Pettine, whose journeyman coaching career has taken him to six different NFL teams, has lost his last eight meetings against Tom Brady either as a head coach or defensive coordinator. The drought dates to the 2011 season, when Pettine served as Rex Ryan’s coordinator with the Jets.

While winning three of five against Brady’s New England teams earlier in his tenure on Ryan’s staff (including a playoff triumph in 2010), Pettine lost his last four to Brady and Co. while with New York. He also lost both games against New England as Bills defensive coordinator in 2013, and has lost twice to Brady-led teams while Packers coordinator.

He never faced Brady in two seasons (2014-15) as Browns head coach.

“I know the kind of team they are and what they’re capable of,” said Brady, who last lost to a Pettine-coached defense in the AFC divisional playoffs nearly a decade ago (a 28-21 defeat on Jan. 16, 2011). “Really talented defense, really well coached.”

In two meetings against Green Bay during Pettine’s tenure, Brady has thrown for 460 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. In addition to a 38-10 Bucs home triumph in October, Brady’s 2018 Patriots team topped the Packers, 31-17 at home in November 2018.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville hired Trent Baalke as general manager Thursday, removing the interim tag from his title and pairing him with new coach Urban Meyer.

Team owner Shad Khan is switching to a coach-centric model in which Meyer and Baalke will both report to him to “have transparency and (fill) the needs and concerns of both parties without really getting filtered or have a chain of command.” Meyer, though, is expected to have final say over the roster and most everything else.

“Trent thoroughly knows the NFL and the dynamics of today’s game, has an exceptional eye for talent and I know will have excellent chemistry with head coach Urban Meyer as they begin their mission to bring a consistent winner to our fans in Jacksonville,” Khan said in a statement.

Khan interviewed five minority candidates and Baalke for the team’s open GM job. He met with former Houston executive Rick Smith, current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese, former Cleveland GM Ray Farmer and New Orleans executive Terry Fontenot.

Fontenot was named Atlanta’s GM on Monday.

