LEWISTON — There are higher numbers of COVID-19 patients than previously at Lewiston hospitals this week, but officials there say the small spike was not unexpected.
Central Maine Medical Center cared for an average of 14.8 COVID-19 inpatients each day for the six days ending Wednesday, up from 11.1 last week, which had also been a record, and 7.7 the week before that.
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center had an average of 7.4 such patients this week, up from 4.9 last week and the previous record of 6.7 set the week before.
It’s an uptick in numbers, but a St. Mary’s spokesman said the hospital was prepared for it.
“If you go back towards Christmas, there was a discussion about how there was going to be a spike after the Christmas holidays,” said Steve Costello, a spokesman at the hospital. “That’s where we are today. It was not completely unexpected. It’s what the experts were saying all along — that there would be a spike in mid-to-late January.”
Costello said the hospital has not had to change their COVID policies as a result of the bump in numbers.
