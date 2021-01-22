IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:44 p.m., Frank N. Gruhn, 54, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Embiid, 76ers again wear down Celtics
-
Business
NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021
-
Nation & World
Guard soldiers in D.C. banished to parking garage, sparking outcry
-
Local & State
Judicial order sets new limits on court appearances over COVID-19 concerns
-
Uncategorized
Thousands locked down in Hong Kong to contain coronavirus