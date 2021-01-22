JACKMAN — Parker Desjardins scored 43 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six steals as the Forest Hills boys basketball team trounced Greenville 81-21 on Thursday night.
Mason Desjardins scored 22 points and added eight rebounds and four assists for the Tigers (2-1).
Dominick Murray scored nine points to lead Lakers (0-2).
