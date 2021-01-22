RANDOLPH – Rodney “Rod” Leon Doray, Sr., 66, of Randolph, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, due to complications of Aplastic Anemia, which he fought a long hard battle with for 5 1/2 years. He was born in Gardiner on Nov. 29, 1954, the son of Richard and Muriel (Chase) Doray.For many years, Rodney worked as a construction worker before being severely injured on the job site and forced to leave that behind. That is when he started doing what he truly loved, digging bloodworms. Later he decided to attend college to become a psychiatrist, but after two years of college realized he was already doing what he loved, so he then continued to dig bloodworms for over 40 years to support his wife and eight children.Rodney enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the guitar and barbecuing on the grill. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and you could always find him at the fairs betting on the horseraces. He was the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back, and his family meant everything to him. He was predeceased by his parents; one son, Leon Rodney, who passed at birth; five sisters, Beverly Norton, Virginia Sutter, Eleanor Wilford, Pamela Newshem and Gracelyn Brown. He was also predeceased by three brothers, Jackie Doray, David Doray and Josiah Doray. Rodney is survived by his loving wife of almost 41 years, Donna (True) Doray, of Randolph; and their six children, Rebecca Honas and partner Ronald Hanson of Baileyville, William Doray and wife Sharon of Chesterville, April Varney and husband Eric of Gardiner, Susan Doray and husband Matthew Reed of Wiscasset, Steve Doray and wife Lucy of Pittston, and Heather Doray and partner Timothy Mercado of Wiscasset. He also had two other children which he brought to their loving marriage, Rodney Doray, Jr. and partner Crystal Huges of Brunswick and Lisa Marr and husband Russell Marr of Wiscasset; three brothers, Richard Doray and wife Carol of Beaufort South Carolina, Freedom Perkins of Converse, Texas and Clayton Doray of Bangor. He’s also survived by Eric Mackey of Randolph, whom he always will consider his other son-in-law, and Nicci Doray of Boothbay Harbor, who is his daughter-in-law from day one and always will be; 29 grandchildren, Victor, Michael, Jordan, Maranda, Autumn-Rose, Liam, Savannah, Alexandria, Elizabeth, Eric Jr, Lillian, Caleb, Jasmine, Kayori, Lauren, Brianna, Jayda, Ty, Nevaeh, Landyn, Zaidyn, Cassandra, Danny, Shania, Russell and four others that he was never allowed to meet; one great-grandson, Zander Murphy of Pownal; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. A special thanks to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, for never giving up on his care no matter how complicated; especially Jessica Drouin and Jill Savage, for always going the extra mile. Also Dr. Richard Polkinghorn, for trying every possible treatment without a complaint, as well as the many other doctors and nursing staff who kept fighting the fight with him even when even all his hope was gone! You truly are appreciated! Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will take place in the Spring. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.﻿

