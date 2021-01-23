IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:15 p.m, Zachary Curtis, 31, transient, was arrested on a warrant.

At 11:35 p.m., David McCadney, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, maine crime, police log, somerset county maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles