Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader partnered once again with Safe Voices at the end of 2020 by donating food items and gifts to their holiday donation events. Each year, Safe Voices holds a Feed-A-Family for Thanksgiving event and Adopt-A-Family for the holiday event. The team was matched with families within Androscoggin, Oxford or Franklin counties experiencing domestic abuse and violence during the holidays, according to a news release from the Auburn-based business.

Although 2020 was a bit different and the team was unable to encourage the public and local businesses to get involved as well, the team pulled together and donated the food items and gifts needed for each family. The team’s goal every year is to collect enough food items and gifts to adopt at least two families in need.

The mission of Safe Voices is to support and empower those affected by domestic violence and engage the community in creating social change. Safe Voices is a private nonprofit organization and sole provider of support services and shelter operator for victims of domestic violence in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

The Fontaine Family Team serves eight counties — Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset — in two locations, 336 Center St. in Auburn and 432 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough.

Film festival adds new hires in preparation for expanded Portland event

PORTLAND – The Maine Outdoor Film Festival, an international festival of adventure, conservation and the arts, has announced the addition of two new staff members to the outreach team, according to a news release from MOFF.

Maine native and MOFF Sponsorship Coordinator Andrea Nilosek has worked in the film industry for about a decade through local and national work. After Nilosek sharpened her skills through production work, she pivoted to working on some of the largest film festivals in North America, including serving as manager for Sundance’s ASCAP Music Cafe. Having Nilosek’s previous experience will help the festival grow as it expands initiatives.

MOFF also added a digital director after the holidays in Kyle Walton. With festival roots since 2017 and advocacy for expanding the Maine film scene, Walton brings years of experience with content creation, television production and public relations. From experience with legacy brands like Maine Media Workshops and News Center Maine, he’s aimed at maximizing the festival’s digital product for followers, filmmakers and sponsors.

In late July, the film festival returns to Portland for 10 days of outdoor screenings, featuring more than 14 hours of outdoor adventure and conservation films from all over the world. With a dual focus on COVID-19 safety compliance and outdoor entertainment, the film festival was one of the state’s premier outdoor experiences in 2020 and promises to be again in 2021.

