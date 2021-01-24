IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:38 p.m., Karista O. Chukwu, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 12:44 a.m., Jacob Tillson, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor, disorderly conduct, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and Gabrielle L. Penney, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 7:13 a.m., Jason David Masterson, 45, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Ryanna MacDonald, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

At 3:50 p.m., Mercy Sabaya, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: