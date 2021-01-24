SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Jim Savage of West Gardiner has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions.

The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

filed under:
college news, school news, west gardiner maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles