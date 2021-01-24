Teens To Trails Z’Outing Club will host Southern Maine Astronomers from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. They will provide some tips for viewing of the night sky, and what to look for in winter.
This Z’Outing Club will be led by Rowan Goebel-Bain of Winthrop High School, and a board member from SMA. This event is designed for Maine high school students and teachers, according to Teens To Trails.
To register, visit teenstotrails.org.
For more information, call 207-725-0800.
