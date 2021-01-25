Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:36 a.m., Joseph Henry Everett, 55, of Augusta, arrested on a probation hold.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 9 a.m., Michael Dennis Ford, 50, of Dallas Plantation, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 6:55 p.m., Mark Tabor, 44, of Richmond, arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:38 p.m., Amanda L. McIntire, 33, of Madison, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:42 p.m., Amanda L. McIntire, 33, of Madison, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Monday, 8:54 a.m., Adam Nicholas Hutt, 35, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:30 p.m., Patrick Miklos, 33, of Waterville, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, maine crime, police log, somerset county maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles