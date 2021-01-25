Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:36 a.m., Joseph Henry Everett, 55, of Augusta, arrested on a probation hold.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 9 a.m., Michael Dennis Ford, 50, of Dallas Plantation, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 6:55 p.m., Mark Tabor, 44, of Richmond, arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:38 p.m., Amanda L. McIntire, 33, of Madison, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:42 p.m., Amanda L. McIntire, 33, of Madison, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Monday, 8:54 a.m., Adam Nicholas Hutt, 35, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:30 p.m., Patrick Miklos, 33, of Waterville, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: