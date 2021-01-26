IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:41 p.m., William Francis Atwood, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of criminal trespass.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:44 a.m., Katelynn Marie McLaughlin, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:54 a.m., Adam Nicholas Hutt, 35, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

At 10:39 a.m., Nathaniel G. Pooler, 37, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

At 2:16 p.m., Tyler Joseph Rogers, 26, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

