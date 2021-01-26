AUBURN — The Maine Democratic Party Virtual Food Drive to support the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine raises enough funds to provide nearly 65,000 meals. The organization had originally set a goal to provide 16,000 meals across the state, but twice raised it because of support from Democrats, according to a news release from the Maine Democratic Party.

The food bank is an organization dedicated to eliminating hunger in Maine by improving access to nutritious food for Mainers in need. The announcement represents the close of the party’s food drive.

The food bank also partners with more than 500 local organizations across the state. In 2019, it distributed 25 million meals through its network of local partner agencies, according to the release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: