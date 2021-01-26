Former Red Sox coach and minor-league manager Ron Johnson has died due to complications from COVID-19. He was 64.

Johnson managed the Portland Sea Dogs in 2003 and 2004, the first two years the team was the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

He spent more than a decade with the Red Sox organization from 2000 to 2011. He also managed Single-A Sarasota (2000-2001), Double-A Trenton (2002) and Triple-A Pawtucket (2005-2009) before being promoted to the major-league staff in Nov. 2009. He served as Boston’s first base coach under Terry Francona in 2010 and 2011 and departed the organization when Francona left after the 2011 season.

A native of Long Beach, California, Johnson was drafted by the Royals in the 24th round of the 1978 draft and spent parts of three seasons playing in the majors with Kansas City (1982-1983) and Montreal (1984). He coached and managed in the Royals’ organization from 1985 to 1999 before joining the Red Sox and spent seven years (2012-2018) managing the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. He was the 2015 International League Manager of the Year and is the winningest manager in Norfolk Tides history with 491 wins.

Johnson managed 25 minor-league seasons and compiled a 1,752-1,770 record. While with the Red Sox, he managed future big-leaguers like Jon Lester, Dustin Pedroia, Jacoby Ellsbury, Clay Buchholz, Kevin Youkilis and others.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Daphne, and five children — Savannah, Christopher, Christian, Cheyanne and Bridget. His son, Chris Johnson, played parts of eight major-league seasons with five teams, including the Braves and Astros, from 2009 to 2016.

The Red Sox released a statement mourning Johnson’s passing Tuesday afternoon.

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, Ron Johnson,” said Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran. “RJ was instrumental in helping countless Red Sox players reach and succeed in the big leagues, and was an important contributor to two World Series championships. His kindness, sense of humor, love of family, and passion for the game of baseball stood out among many wonderful qualities. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to RJ’s wife, Daphne, his five children, and the many people inside and outside the game of baseball who loved him.”

