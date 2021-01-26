GARDINER — Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley is participating in the Summer Food Service Program Feb. 1 through Aug. 20. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, according to a news release from the Gardiner-based childcare program.

Meals will be provided, at a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times as follows:

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley — breakfast: 7-8 a.m. Monday-Friday; and

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley — lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information regarding the club, call Paula Burke, chief financial officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley, at 207-582-8458 or 207-458-3602 or email [email protected].

