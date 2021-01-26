GARDINER — Lizzy Gruber had 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Gardiner girls basketball team to a 48-37 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night.

Kassidy Collins had nine point and 16 rebounds for the Tigers, while Taylor Takatsu added eight points.

Madison Forgue led the Ramblers with 14 points. Lydia Rice added nine points.

RANGELEY 59, FOREST HILLS 40: Winnie Larochelle scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Lakers to a win over the Tigers on Tuesday night in Jackman.

Emily Eastlack scored 15 points, while Isabelle Whittier added 10 points.

Taylor Fontaine led Forest Hills with 14 points, while Grace Allen added 13 points.

MARANACOOK 67, MONMOUTH 47: Gabby Green scored 21 points to lead the Black Bears Readfield.

Kate Mohlar and Grace Dwyer added 10 points apiece for Maranacook, which rode a 24-point second quarter to a 39-24 halftime lead.

Emma Johnson scored 19 points and Abby Flanagan had 13 for the Mustangs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARANACOOK 94, MONMOUTH 30: Cash McClure’s 22 points led a Black Bear attack that featured five players in double figures and got the victory in Monmouth.

Casey Cormier added 17 points for Maranacook. Manny Calder had 10 to lead Monmouth.

ERSKINE 80, WATERVILLE 56: Kaden Porter scored 26 points and Josh Bonsant added 11 to lead the Eagles in Waterville.

Liam Von Oesn scored 18 pojnts to pace the Purple Panthers.

